John Singleton Will Remain As Executive Producer Of FX’s ‘Snowfall’

Despite his untimely passing which left the show in jeopardy, John Singleton will retain his credits as executive producer for the FX series Snowfall, TMZ reports.

The Hollywood icon passed away last Monday following complications from a stroke, leaving a void for his current FX project. Singleton was very involved and hands-on with the series in which he co-created, chronicling the crack epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles. According to the TMZ report, production for season three is scheduling to wrap up in June and there were “no plans” to replace John as the executive producer.

Snowfall stars Damson Idris and Carter Hudson, who the former paid tribute to the writer and director following his passing:

“I lost my big brother today. The one person in this industry that gave me a shot. The person who is responsible for where I am today in my career & the direction I am going. He touched so many people & his soul purpose was lifting people up to be the best they could be. And I am going to make that my purpose. I am going to continue to respect and cherish your legacy big bro. “

