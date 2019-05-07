John Singleton Will Remain As Executive Producer Of FX’s ‘Snowfall’

Despite his untimely passing which left the show in jeopardy, John Singleton will retain his credits as executive producer for the FX series Snowfall, TMZ reports.
The Hollywood icon passed away last Monday following complications from a stroke, leaving a void for his current FX project. Singleton was very involved and hands-on with the series in which he co-created, chronicling the crack epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles. According to the TMZ report, production for season three is scheduling to wrap up in June and there were “no plans” to replace John as the executive producer.
Snowfall stars Damson Idris and Carter Hudson, who the former paid tribute to the writer and director following his passing:
“I lost my big brother today. The one person in this industry that gave me a shot. The person who is responsible for where I am today in my career & the direction I am going. He touched so many people & his soul purpose was lifting people up to be the best they could be. And I am going to make that my purpose. I am going to continue to respect and cherish your legacy big bro. “
I love my big brother. We would always compete to look the sexiest during photos. We called it the looking off to the distance smolder. Lol. You would always win. You would say never forget where you came from & that as long as your community rocked with you, you would always be good. I’d often say I was proud of you & you’d say “shut yo ass up, how you proud of me when I’m supposed to be proud of yo ass”. You would say I would one day be the greatest. And I believed it, because you said it. I lost my big brother today. The one person in this industry that gave me a shot. The person who is responsible for where I am today in my career & the direction I am going. He touched so many people & his soul purpose was lifting people up to be the best they could be. And I am going to make that my purpose. I am going to continue to respect and cherish your legacy big bro. Damn we never got to make that movie in Nigeria lol. It’s all good though, I’ll make it for us. I love my big bro. The talented. The legendary. The iconic. JOHN MOTHERF**KING SINGLETON. #johnsingleton
