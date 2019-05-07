Erica Dixon Welcomes Twin Girls, Calls Leaving Them In Hospital ‘The Most Difficult Day Of My Life’

It looks like congrats are in order for LHHATL star Erica Dixon.

She recently gave birth to beautiful twin girls, but for reasons unknown she had to leave them behind in the hospital. She called it, “the most difficult day” of her life.

“Today was one of the most difficult days of my life. I have been blessed with two beautiful baby girls but to have to leave them just tore me apart,” the reality star wrote on Monday on Instagram. She posted a pic of a past pregnancy shoot.

Erica added, “ Praying they can come home sooner than later. Im missing them so much already.”

Now, Ms. Erica has remained mum about who the father of her baby is, but she has been clear that it ain’t her ex-Scrappy. Apparently, she’s moved on and is with a man that

There were rumors that Power star Rotimi was the father, but he swiftly responded calling that. “#FakeNews.” Dixon has echoed those same statements telling a fan on social media that they’ve got “false info” about the actor being her baby Daddy.

Congrats to Erica and we hope her little girls are healthy and continuing to get stronger every day!

RELATED NEWS:

Stork Alert: Keyshia Cole Announces Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump

Stork Alert! Tamron Hall Gives Birth To Baby Boy!

Stork Alert! Eva Marcille Is Pregnant With Baby Number Three

Meghan Markle Gives Birth To Baby Boy! 44 photos Launch gallery Meghan Markle Gives Birth To Baby Boy! 1. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 7 Source:Getty 1 of 44 2. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty 2 of 44 3. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty 3 of 44 4. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty 4 of 44 5. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty 5 of 44 6. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty 6 of 44 7. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty 7 of 44 8. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty 8 of 44 9. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty 9 of 44 10. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco Source:Getty 10 of 44 11. Queen Elizabeth II Marks The Fiftieth Anniversary Of The Investiture Of The Prince of Wales Source:Getty 11 of 44 12. The Duchess Of Sussex Joins A International Women's Day Panel Discussion Source:Getty 12 of 44 13. The Duchess Of Sussex Joins A International Women's Day Panel Discussion Source:Getty 13 of 44 14. The Duchess Of Sussex Joins An International Women's Day Panel Discussion Source:Getty 14 of 44 15. BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH Source:Getty 15 of 44 16. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House Source:Getty 16 of 44 17. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House Source:Getty 17 of 44 18. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House Source:Getty 18 of 44 19. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada House Source:Getty 19 of 44 20. Commonwealth Day 2019 Source:Getty 20 of 44 21. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 19, 2019 Source:Getty 21 of 44 22. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Birkenhead Source:Getty 22 of 44 23. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Birkenhead Source:Getty 23 of 44 24. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Birkenhead Source:Getty 24 of 44 25. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity Source:Getty 25 of 44 26. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew Source:Getty 26 of 44 27. BRITAIN-ROYALS Source:Getty 27 of 44 28. BRITAIN-ROYALS Source:Getty 28 of 44 29. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity Source:Getty 29 of 44 30. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity Source:Getty 30 of 44 31. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity Source:Getty 31 of 44 32. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National Theatre Source:Getty 32 of 44 33. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National Theatre Source:Getty 33 of 44 34. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National Theatre Source:Getty 34 of 44 35. The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Show Source:Getty 35 of 44 36. The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Black & White Source:Getty 36 of 44 37. The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Black & White Source:Getty 37 of 44 38. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1 Source:Getty 38 of 44 39. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1 Source:Getty 39 of 44 40. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1 Source:Getty 40 of 44 41. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1 Source:Getty 41 of 44 42. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 2 Source:Getty 42 of 44 43. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1 Source:Getty 43 of 44 44. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1 Source:Getty 44 of 44 Skip ad Continue reading Meghan Markle Gives Birth To Baby Boy! Meghan Markle Gives Birth To Baby Boy! The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gave birth to a healthy baby boy early Monday morning at 5:26 a.m, Buckingham Palace announced. The royal baby weighs 7lbs. 3oz. https://www.instagram.com/p/BxH36irhwcO/ Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, addressed the public earlier today, flashing a toothy grin as he deliver news about his newborn baby and wife. “This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon,” Harry told reporters outside their residence near Windsor Castle. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, and we’re both absolutely thrilled.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BxH8QZiAlLU/ A name has not yet been chose (or disclosed at least). Keep scrolling for pics of the duke and duchess during her pregnancy.

Erica Dixon Welcomes Twin Girls, Calls Leaving Them In Hospital ‘The Most Difficult Day Of My Life’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com