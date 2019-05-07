Ciara’s Met Gala Hair Was Constructed Of 6 Afro Wigs

Ciara’s MET Gala hair was made up of six individual afro wigs sewn together to construct one epic fro. Hair stylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez is the mastermind behind the look and gave us details about his process and how you can recreate the look.
Step 1: Prepare Your Wig Mannequin I Deconstructed the curls of three wigs, while maintaining the tight curls of the other three wigs. The volume of the deconstructed wigs helped to push out the loosened curls of the others. Once attached, the curls interact with each other within the wig for a dimension in texture, maximum volume and drama.
First step is proper pinning. Treat the mannequin like an actual human face to properly line up the hairline. The center line represents the nose, followed outwards by the eyes, and then the ears. This form must serve as a guide so that the wig is constructed to complement the face, ensure symmetrical placement, etc.
Tip: Use a Wildform detangling brush with natural wooden bristles to loosen the curl and add volume. (Line-up of wig care accessories coming soon).
Step 2: Constructing The Wig
Cut out all wig combs and hanger linings. Usually, you would cut the lace of the wig with a zig zag pattern, (for front of hairline) but here with the wigs that are being attached to the other wig, it’s okay to cut straight cause we’re just attaching wigs to one another, which will then be hand sewn together.
Tip: Use nylon thread to sew it’s more durable, nylon will not break. DON’T use a cheap thread!
I then styled the afro at the crown of the head up and away off of her face, so to maintain a pretty shape and not lose Ciara’s face in all of that hair. I used my Wildform wooden brush and my Unite Go 365 hairspray to brush the hair up and away towards the crown, which created additional height without covering the face.
Step 5: Assemble The Afro
Hand sew together lace (for the area around the face) and sewing together the tracks at each wig base. Basically connecting one end to the other to transform 6 wigs into one.
Step 6: Volumize
I used Unite hair spray’s ‘3-in-one’ spray for a customizable hold (soft, medium, or strong) We moved the adjustable nozzle up to strong here to securely hold the sewn in pieces in place. Continuously sprayed the hair while standing a few feet away from the unit to avoid build-up while using a pick to create and customize the shape of afro.
Step 7: Final touches.
I used Unite Conundrum paste to define and lay her edges. This product is amazing and so versatile. It’s a wax a paste and styling cream all in one. To finish I sprayed half a can of Unite 7 second Glossing Spray and anti-humectant to prevent reversion but with superb shine.
Tip: When attaching multiple wigs to make one wig. Mock it up first by pinning it together to see the and finalize the shape before sewing it together.
More MET Gala Coverage:
Dapper Dan’s Designs At The Met Gala Make The Ultimate Play On Camp By Representing High Fashion Harlem
Check Out The Best In Met Gala Hair Donned By Black Women Over The Years
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 MET Gala
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 MET Gala
1. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 40
2. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 40
3. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLESource:Getty 3 of 40
4. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On FashionSource:Getty 4 of 40
5. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On FashionSource:Getty 5 of 40
6. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 40
7. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 40
8. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 40
9. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - CocktailsSource:Getty 9 of 40
10. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 10 of 40
11. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 40
12. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - CocktailsSource:Getty 12 of 40
13. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 40
14. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLESource:Getty 14 of 40
15. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 40
16. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLESource:Getty 16 of 40
17. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - CocktailsSource:Getty 17 of 40
18. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - CocktailsSource:Getty 18 of 40
19. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Red CarpetSource:Getty 19 of 40
20. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 20 of 40
21. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 21 of 40
22. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-PEOPLESource:Getty 22 of 40
23. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Red CarpetSource:Getty 23 of 40
24. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 24 of 40
25. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 25 of 40
26. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 26 of 40
27. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 27 of 40
28. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 28 of 40
29. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 29 of 40
30. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 30 of 40
31. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 31 of 40
32. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 32 of 40
33. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 33 of 40
34. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 34 of 40
35. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 35 of 40
36. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 36 of 40
37. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 37 of 40
38. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 38 of 40
39. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 39 of 40
40. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - ArrivalsSource:Getty 40 of 40
Ciara’s Met Gala Hair Was Constructed Of 6 Afro Wigs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com