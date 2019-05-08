Klay Thompson’s Not a Fan of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ So He Left The Theater An Hour Early

Klay Thompson is notoriously known for being aloof, unlike the rest of his fellow Golden State Warrior teammates. When it comes to knowing what he enjoys off the court, that is a mystery, but one thing we do know for sure: he didn’t care for Marvel Studios’ blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame.

While many are still beaming with praise for the long-awaited film, according to an Atlantic profile on the Warriors shooting guard, the Splash Brother walked out of the three-hour epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga with a full hour left in the film. The report states that Thompson is very particular about what he gives his energy to and the plot didn’t do it for him, hence him not giving any more of his time to the film.

Per The Atlantic:

“Thompson conserves his energy for what he loves, and he’s always been impatient with any less than favored activity. There was amusement in Warriors land when, with an hour left in the film, Klay just got up and left a screening of “Avengers: Endgame.” The plot didn’t interest him, not enough to demand that much time and attention.”

Now if he doesn’t like Avengers: Endgame he is totally entitled to his opinion, doesn’t make him right though. Maybe Thompson’s mind is elsewhere and is trying to focus on getting his swagger back, being that he is struggling right now against the Houston Rockets. Or he’s possibly pondering where he will be playing next year because, according to Stephen A. Smith, he is unhappy with his current role on the team and is tired of being dealt the Warriors “crumbs” left behind by other people.

I'm told Klay Thompson isn't happy and here's why. pic.twitter.com/l9lELKbKCo — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 7, 2019

Whatever the case might be, Klay Thompson is no fan of Captain America, Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers taking on Thanos one last time. The Warriors suit up tomorrow in Golden State and hope to gain back the momentum after losing two straight to the Rockets, allowing them to tie up the series. Klay is no fan of the film, but we are sure his team wished they had the Infinity Gauntlet and could snap away James Harden and co right now .

Klay Thompson’s Not a Fan of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ So He Left The Theater An Hour Early was originally published on cassiuslife.com

