Lala & 50 Cent Team Up For New Drama Series On Starz

Lala and 50 are dropping a new show soon…will you be watching?

via: TheShadeRoom

Starz has reportedly put 50 & Lala’s drama series ‘Intercepted’ into development.

According to Deadline, ‘Intercepted’ is based on Alexa Martin’s bestselling novel with the same name. The book is part of a three-book series inspired by the eight years she spent as an NFL wife to Derrick Mason of the Baltimore Ravens.

