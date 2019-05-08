Graceful Beauty: These Over 40 Models Are Still Gorgeous In 2019

Tyra Banks has still got it, and she’s not the only over 40 model who’s still owning the camera.

The 45-year-old actress, model, TV personality, activist AND entrepreneur was recently revealed as one of the cover stars for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Her appearance on the front page comes just over two decades after she became the first Black woman to grace the cover alone in 1997.

Tyra came out of modeling retirement specifically in honor of her 2019 SI Swimsuit photo shoot. She was photographed by Laretta Houston in the Great Exuma, Bahamas according to People. She effortlessly rocked a yellow Andi Bagus string bikini as she showed off her signature “smize” for the world.

If this is one example of over 40, then us agers definitely have a bright future.

Tyra went on Good Morning America with model and former cheerleader Camille Kostek, who also graces one of the covers for this years SI Swimsuit issue. On the show, Tyra explained her excitement for the cover. “My first one was 23 years ago, how crazy is that,” she said. “I’m like damn — I’m 45 dog!”

“Since Tyra’s first cover in 1996, she’s transformed herself into nothing less than a mogul, a cultural force and a supernova of inspiration and empowerment,” explained SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day. “She’s kind of the Swimsuit issue ethos come to life, everything we know this franchise can be.” Tyra first appeared on the cover of SI Swimsuit with model Valeria Mazza in ’96.

Now, Ms. Banks represents one of the many diverse models taking up this year’s Swimsuit issue, which is all about women empowerment. Thirty-four women of all ages and ethnicities will take up the pages, including Muslim model Halima Aden posing in a hijab and Burkini, and 54-year-old model and author Paulina Porizkova.

Tyra is definitely on board for the diversity, even changing her modeling name to Banx as a way to champion the cause. “That X stands for ex-cookie-cutter beauty,” she explained. “It’s all about all ages, all sizes, all colors, all everything.”

This over 40 life is looking intelligent, wise and, of course, sexy.

Hit the flip for some more over 40 models/former models who are still doing their thing on Instagram feeds and magazine covers everywhere.

Graceful Beauty: These Over 40 Models Are Still Gorgeous In 2019 was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Hot 96.3: