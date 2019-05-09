Celtics’ Terry Rozier Sounds Off After Playoff Elimination: “I Don’t Give A F*ck… I Sacrificed The Most Out of Anybody”

The Boston Celtics crumbled out of the NBA Playoffs, losing four games to one against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. In a season mired with dysfunction and underperforming expectations, the many players were able to voice their frustrations in the exit interviews following Game 5. Backup point guard Terry Rozier didn’t mince many words after the 116-91 shellacking Boston suffered against Milwaukee Wednesday night.

“Everybody was running around with their heads cut off, like chickens,” Rozier told Yahoo Sports reporter Vincent Goodwill. “Coach [Brad Stevens] was in a tough position, one of the toughest positions, dealing with all these guys with attitudes, all that sh*t. Guys that’s All-Stars, guys getting paid a lot of money, guys trying to get paid. It’s tough.”

Rozier goes even further, highlighting how many of young players including himself, had to take a backseat during the Celtics’ tumultuous season. “I don’t give a f*ck what nobody say, I sacrificed the most out of anybody. I’m a top point guard in this league. I feel like it’s a fresh start, whether I’m here or whether I’m gone.”

Last season, Rozier took the duties of starting point guard when star player Kyrie Irving missed the Playoffs with a knee injury. His heighten role along with the emergence of then-rookie Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led to a spectacular run that had them one game short of the NBA Finals. That overachieving arc in their season had led to great expectations of the Celtics being NBA Championship contenders, especially in a LeBron James-free Eastern Conference.

That hasn’t been the case this season, as early rotation struggles and the inclusion of Gordon Hayward harmed the morale more than helped. With Kyrie Irving’s increasingly lethargic comments plaguing the locker room and a number of players looking for individual success, it all came to a collapsing end last night.

When Rozier was asked about returning to Boston if they had the right to match an offer, he simply said, “No comment.”

Safe to say Terry Rozier is ready to get out of Boston. When asked about the #Celtics having the right to match any offer to him this summer, he said: "No comment." — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 9, 2019

Head coach Brad Stevens also shared some blame for the team’s underwhelming season. After receiving immense praise over the past two seasons, he was severely outcoached and outmatched by Mike Budenholzer in the second round.

“I did a bad job. At the end of the day, your team doesn’t find its best fit together, it’s on you,” Stevens said. “I’ll be the first to say, as far as any other year I’ve been a head coach, it’s certainly been the most trying.”

Brad Stevens: "I've been a coach for 12 years and we let go of the rope, and cracked the rope, probably more than we should have. As far as any year I've been a coach, it's been the most trying … I did a bad job. I'll do a lot of deep dives into how to be better." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 9, 2019

As far as the future of the Boston Celtics is concerned, Kyrie Irving’s uncertainty with the team combined with a potential Anthony Davis trade puts a dark cloud on the franchise as the summer approaches.

Celtics’ Terry Rozier Sounds Off After Playoff Elimination: “I Don’t Give A F*ck… I Sacrificed The Most Out of Anybody” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: