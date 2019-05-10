Kim K And Kanye Prep For Baby #4

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are about to be the proud parents of a brand spankin’ new baby boy — their surrogate’s in labor!!!

Kourtney and Kris Jenner taped an episode of Ellen Thursday with all of the Kardashian kids … including Kim and Kanye’s. Kourtney acknowledged Kim was supposed to be on the show but couldn’t make it because there were urgent matters to attend to … i.e., labor! And, get this, we’re told Kris didn’t even know.

I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019

