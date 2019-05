While we all patiently wait for new music from Riri (at this point who knows when that will happen)

the Bad Gal is still making history.

She is the FIRST woman of any shade of brown to create a luxury fashion brand with Louis Vuitton.

Louis Vuitton shared the news early this morning on IG and I just want to know, will I be able to afford one of these pieces??

