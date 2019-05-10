Wendy Williams has yet to speak frankly and candidly about her pending divorce from estranged husband Kevin Hunter. But if you watch her show, you’ll notice that she uses her Hot Topics segment to not only share her opinions about celebrity lives, she drops slight clues about her own personal situation.

During the segment, she spoke about all the partying she’s been doing these days. She said, “I can’t explain this new life, other than it feels so right.”

At one event, she ran into DJ Mister Cee. She spoke about the encounter with her old friend.

“I hadn’t seen DJ Mister Cee in well over ten years. DJ Mister Cee was an integral part in me meeting my…[waves her hand over her body] husband. Back in the day,—I forgive you…”

Later, in speaking about Ayesha Curry and her viral comments, she spoke specifically about the women who are throwing themselves at Steph Curry, Ayesha’s husband. And she took the opportunity to address women who chase another woman’s husband and the men who make the mistake of falling for these women.

“For you lonely girls who can’t keep your hands off other people’s man, there’s a hot place in hell for you. A woman is only going to do that if the man lets her. Most of the time, if a woman is doing something like that, she’s got nothing to lose. If she’s doing that to a married man with a family, he’s got everything to lose. So, if you bite back married man, then you lose.”

Whoop! Nothing subtle about all of this.

Wendy Williams To Women Who Chase Men In Relationships: “There’s A Hot Place In Hell For You” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com