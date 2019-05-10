Dionne Warwick Says She’ll Never Forgive Those Who Accused Her Sister Of Molesting Whitney

via MadameNoire.com:

Last year there were two documentaries about Whitney Houston that were released on various platforms. The one that was released in theaters, Whitney contained a detail that the other Showtime documentary, Whitney: Can I Be Me?, did not.

Whitney, produced in part by Whitney’s sister-in-law Pat Houston, contained a shocking claim. Mary Jones, the woman who served as Whitney’s longtime assistant shared that Whitney told her that she was molested by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick, sister to famous singer Dionne Warwick.

Since then, both Cissy Houston and Dionne Warwick came out to deny the claims.

Recently, in an interview with People, Warwick doubled down on the claims, saying that she was still upset about the way her sister was represented in the film.

“All I can say about Dee Dee is that she was a loving, caring, giving person. What was depicted of her is absolutely untrue and something I will never forgive.”

What’s interesting about Warwick’s insistence of her sister’s innocence is that Jones wasn’t the only one to make these claims about Dee Dee Warwick.

Whitney’s brother Gary Garland-Houston also shared during the documentary that he was also molested by Dee Dee Warwick.

When the film was initially released, Pat Houston, Gary’s wife, spoke to the Associated Press about the claims and the difficulty of breaking the news to Cissy Houston, Gary and Whitney’s mother.

“It was deeply a revelation for her. You think about her, and it being a bit overbearing for her to hear — and her kids not telling her. That’s pretty tough to have to deal with.”

Dee Dee Warwick, who was 18 years older than Whitney Houston, used to babysit both Whitney and Gary when Cissy was touring. Whitney and Gary were 7 and 9-years-old respectively. They were around this age when the alleged abuse took place.

Dionne is not the only one who had a hard time believing the allegations. Cissy Houston only spoke about the claims in a joint statement she released with Dionne Warwick.

“We cannot reconcile the Public’s need to know about Whitney’s life as justification for invasion of her privacy or the charge against Dee Dee, a charge which neither Whitney nor Dee Dee is here to deny, refute or affirm. Neither I, Dionne, nor my son Michael who was very close to his sister, and in the film is VERY candid about their drug use, has ever heard these allegations; we have never heard anything remotely connected to the crimes charged against Dee Dee in the film.”

Jones has heard of Warwick and Cissy Houston’s displeasure with her claims and said:

“I was close to Whitney, she confided in me and I struggled tremendously deciding whether to share this secret or keep to myself,” Jones said in a statement of the alleged abuse. “I deeply love and respect Dionne, Cissy and their entire families, and my intention was never to embarrass anyone in the family, but rather to bring to light that Whitney was subjected to something painful and troubling as a child. And it’s something that happens to other innocent kids and goes unspoken too much. I decided to share the story so that people might understand that throughout her entire life Whitney carried this with her, and the weight of it was immense,” she said. “Whitney was a wonderful woman, an angel, and she did not drag herself down all alone — there was a cause.”

