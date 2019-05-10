With Mother’s Day approaching this Sunday, MTV kicks off their “Save Our Moms” campaign with a chilling PSA video highlighting maternal mortality.

The video—produced by Lena Waithe’s Protest Art Productions and narrated by Waithe as well—follows a mother facing complications during her pregnancy. It debuted during the primetime slot across all of MTV’s resources, including the “Save Our Moms” website. The site will bring more awareness to pregnant mothers, providing resources and education to the families involved so more mother’s lives can be saved.

“Every mother deserves the right to go home with their child,” Waithe said in a statement for the PSA video.

Per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), two to three women die in the U.S. each day from pregnancy-related complications. The number has frighteningly doubled in the last 30 years, with the risk of pregnancy-related death three to four times higher for Black women than for white women. What makes this disheartening is that 60 percent of these deaths could be prevented if they had the proper medical care and awareness.

Watch the video below and visit the “Save Our Moms” website to learn more about the campaign.

Lena Waithe Pairs up with MTV for the ‘Save Our Moms’ Campaign was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: