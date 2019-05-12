Entertainment
Report: NBA YoungBoy Shot at in Miami

Young Boy Never Broke Again 92Q WinterFest

Source: @TKMInspired and @WattyView

One person is dead after a shooting directed at NBA YoungBoy and his crew outside the Trump Beach Resort near Miami Sunday.

TMZ reports multiple eyewitnesses seeing a shooting opening fire on the rapper outside the resort where he was staying. YoungBoy was allegedly not hit, but witnesses suggest his girlfriend, Kay Marie, was injured and YoungBoy’s security gunned down the shooter.

The rapper is in the town to perform at Rolling Loud tonight.

Report: NBA YoungBoy Shot at in Miami was originally published on 92q.com

