Free Kodak

Word is he was arrested at the Rolling Loud Festival on state and federal firearms charges.

Click link for more info and follow us @z1079 @deuceonair for more.

https://thisis50.com/2019/05/12/breaking-kodak-black-arrested-at-the-rolling-loud-festival/

@deuceonair

#Focus

Kodak Black Arrested at Rolling Loud Fest was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: