The Empire run has finally come to an end and season 6 will be the final season.

via: NYT

The decision comes just months after Jussie Smollett, one of the show’s stars, was at the center of a national controversy over whether he staged an attack that he had described as a hate crime.

Fox made the announcement as it unveiled its upcoming lineup for the 2019-20 television schedule. “Empire” is heading into its sixth season and has seen declining ratings in recent years, pushing the former hit show out of the top 10 network entertainment series.

Fox executives declined to say if the decision to end “Empire” had anything to do with Smollett’s recent imbroglio.

“We’re excited to see to this show go out with a bang,” Fox Entertainment’s chief executive, Charlie Collier, said in a conference call with the news media, adding that six seasons “is a pretty remarkable run for a drama series.”

But Smollett’s status on the next season of the series had become the source of a disagreement between the stars of the show and its producers and executives.

In April, much of the cast of “Empire,” including its two lead actors, Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, signed a letter of support asking for Smollett to return.

Producers and executives declined, saying there were “no plans” for him to come back, even as they negotiated an extension on his option, leaving the door open for a return later in the season.

Empire Being Cancelled After Season 6; “No Plans” For Jussie Smollett’s Return was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: