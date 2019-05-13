NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Believes the ‘One-and-Done’ Rule Could Be over by 2022

As the hype around the NBA Draft hits a fever pitch, NBA commissioner Adam Silver projects that the “one-and-done” rule could be a thing of the past by the 2022 draft. Per a report from The Oregonian, Silver remarks during an event in Washington, D.C. that league officials and the Players Association are in “active discussions” concerning issues involving that tentative date.

Silver states that a move like this would be “a few years away,” as implementing a new rule before 2022 wouldn’t be fair to teams that made trades involving draft picks, nor would give the NBA enough time to work with young players ready to step into the league.

“So if the rule were to change, we and our players association, USA Basketball, other groups would be working much more directly with those young players to prepare them for the NBA,” Silver said attending the Economic Club in D.C.

While eliminating the “one-and-done” rule looks to be the longterm goal, Silver admits that not everyone is behind the idea of reinstating players out of high school to enter the Draft.

“You could argue that in the pure self-interest of the NBA, we’re better being at 19 or 20,” he said. “If you ask an NBA GM who has to scout those players and make a really difficult decision on who they should draft, in many cases, they would much rather see that player having competed against top-notch competition in college for two years or even three years than just in high school, where it’s more difficult to tell.”

With the current hypocrisy and scandal involving the NCAA’s exploitation of athletes, Silver sees that reverting the rule would help athletes and their families in making life-altering decisions financially.

“It’s hard, I think, if you’re that parent or guardian to say to that player, it’s more important that you go to three more classes as opposed to prepare for a really important decision,” he said. “I think that’s where the hypocrisy lies.”

Adam Silver will be present tomorrow night in Chicago for the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery to determine which team will acquire the #1 overall pick.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Believes the ‘One-and-Done’ Rule Could Be over by 2022 was originally published on cassiuslife.com

