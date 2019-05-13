The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached a five-year deal with University of Michigan coach John Beilein to become the Cavs’ head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Talks have built up throughout the weekend with an agreement coming together on Sunday. Beilein informed Michigan administration and players of his decision to join the NBA Monday morning.

Thanks to everyone at the Univ of Michigan for their incredible support these last 12 years. Our fans , alums , leaders, players and students are AMAZING It has been a heck of a ride and I hope you enjoyed our teams and staff as much as I did !Go Blue Forever ! #GoBlue — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) May 13, 2019

Beilein has been touted as one of the best offensive minds in college hoops, spending 12 seasons with the Wolverines as head coach. With Michigan, he led the two Final Fours along with winning four Big Ten Tournament and regular season titles with an overall record of 278-150. Before Beilein grew into the legend he became in Michigan, he spent time plying his trade through every rank in collegiate basketball as a head coach, including spending time with the Richmond Spiders before moving on to West Virginia.

The Cavaliers see Beilein, 66, as a “culture driver” when discussing him in the hiring process. With the team currently in a rebuilding process developing young burgeoning stars in Cedi Osman and Collin Sexton, Beilein can be seen as a coach that can still mold them in high pick-and-roll situations. There’s also the appeal of having the potential #1 overall pick in the NBA draft, which will be revealed in the Draft lottery Tuesday evening.

Beilein has teased the thought of being an NBA coach before, as he was previously targeted by the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons last season.

John Beilein Leaves Michigan To Coach Cleveland Cavaliers was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: