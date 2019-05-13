As Game of Thrones prepares to wrap up its series next week, HBO shared the full-length trailer to its upcoming new series Euphoria before the penultimate episode.

Produced by Drake, HBO teased the Zendaya-starring series for a number of weeks before giving viewers a full gaze into the coming-of-age drama. Based on the Israeli series of the same name, the show centers around Zendaya as the recovering drug addict Rue. She encounters a number of fellow teens throughout the show who also have their own battles with drug abuse, sexuality, social media anxiety while transitioning into adulthood.

In the trailer, which can be seen below, Zendaya narrates: “At some point you make a choice about who you are and what you want. Suddenly the whole world goes dark and nothing else matters but the person standing in front of you. Every time I feel good, I think it’ll last forever — but it doesn’t.”

In an interview with Vogue last week, Zendaya describes the role of Rue as an interesting experience.

“The funny thing is, here I am, working on a show where I play a high school student, and it’s like—at that age, everything is happening, all the time. It’s all coming at you.”

“Obviously, there’s not much in my own experience of being a teen that I could draw on, especially when it comes to struggling with addiction,” Zendaya admits. “My policy is, when in doubt: Ask [Sam Levinson, executive producer of Euphoria]. Because Sam’s gone through all that, and, you know… basically, he’s Rue.”

Zendaya has been making a leap from her days as the plucky “Rocky Blue” in Disney’s Shake It Up! and super spy “K.C. Cooper” K.C. Undercover. She will be reprising her role as “Michelle Jones” in Spider-Man: Far From Home and has been cast as “Chani” in the 2020 remake of Dune, currently filming.

Watch the trailer of Euphoria below, which also stars Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, and Algee Smith.

HBO Unveils Full Trailer For Drake-Produced Series ‘Euphoria’, Starring Zendaya was originally published on cassiuslife.com

