Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be Pregnant

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late Monday, KHOU 11 reports.

Witness video of the shooting was widely circulated on social media overnight. In the video, the woman can be heard shouting “I’m pregnant” multiple times before she is shot.

Lt. Steve Dorris with the Baytown Police Department said an officer was patrolling an apartment complex when he saw the 45-year-old woman, who he reportedly had previous encounters with. The officer said he knew the woman had outstanding warrants, so he approached her to arrest her, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

