How You Doing Wendy??

Wendy has been very mum’s the word when it comes to her own personal life (while giving us the tea on everyone else).

She finally shares a little on her divorce and says how she’s dating, A LOT.

“I’m working on my divorce pleasantly right now. When I say ‘pleasantly,’ I mean- I ask of you [to] it’s hard to say ‘give privacy,’ because I don’t give privacy when I’m doing the rest of the stories. So, you do what you want! You always do. You know, just to catch you up to speed – that is Webb. He’s part of my security detail team. I am a single woman…You don’t just throw away 25 years lock, stock, and barrel. I gotta tell you something right now as a mature, single- almost single woman…

I go out a lot ’cause I am a good time girl. I like to have fun. I’m, right now, a young and pretty New York City girl. I have the ultimate bachelorette pad – high, over the top everything. I have a really, really good view, and I’m really, really reclaiming my life. And I don’t have a boyfriend, but I must admit, I’m rediscovering my love of men! And, you know, transparency: I do date. And I date pretty often!”

Go ahead Wendy, reclaim your time!

