Take A Lesson From Beyonce: Invest In Stock

If you have been boycotting Uber services all this time, I understand why.

But here’s another way to put your money where your mouth is. No not Door Dash, but you’ll be eating if you follow in some of Beyonce’s footsteps.

“Uber went public Friday, meaning its stock is available to anyone who wants to buy it on the New York Stock Exchange. For a handful of investors who got in on the action early, a massive windfall is coming their way.

Ashton Kutcher is one of the lucky few who put is money in the company. Other early Uber investors include Jay-Z, Gwyneth Paltrow and Leonardo DiCaprio, who are all expected to walk away with tens of millions of dollars in profit. Beyonce once performed at an Uber private party and instead of earning her usual estimated $6 million fee, she was given a small percentage of the company, which today could be worth $ 300 million.” – Inside Edition

Secure the sis!

Also On Hot 96.3: