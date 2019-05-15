What's Hot
Oh The Nostalgia! B2K Looks GoodT on The Cover of VIBE Magazine!

Whew! This cover brings back so many memories of when I would rip out pages of B2K and post them on my wall.  In the midst of the Millennium Tour, the hit group posed for VIBE Magazine’s May 2019 digital cover story. They look goodT, and hopefully VIBE decides to print a physical copy, because we need that!

