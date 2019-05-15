Oh The Nostalgia! B2K Looks GoodT on The Cover of VIBE Magazine!

View this post on Instagram

Every woman remembers her first crush, especially if it was a member of the one & only #B2K. For our May 2019 digital cover story, VIBE talks candidly with the quartet about their break-up, brotherhood, and backstage antics of the #MillenniumTour. Hit the #linkinbio to read it all 👆🏾 (📸: @salacuse/🎨: @stacyellen)