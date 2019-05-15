Oh The Nostalgia! B2K Looks GoodT on The Cover of VIBE Magazine!

View this post on Instagram
Every woman remembers her first crush, especially if it was a member of the one & only #B2K. For our May 2019 digital cover story, VIBE talks candidly with the quartet about their break-up, brotherhood, and backstage antics of the #MillenniumTour. Hit the #linkinbio to read it all 👆🏾 (📸: @salacuse/🎨: @stacyellen)
Whew! This cover brings back so many memories of when I would rip out pages of B2K and post them on my wall. In the midst of the Millennium Tour, the hit group posed for VIBE Magazine’s May 2019 digital cover story. They look goodT, and hopefully VIBE decides to print a physical copy, because we need that!
