The Zion Effect: New Orleans Pelicans Season Ticket Sales Doubled Following Draft Lottery Announcement

The dramatic conclusion to Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery ended in frustration for Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks fans, but pure elation for the New Orleans Pelicans. As the Pelicans won out the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, it gives the organization an opportunity to select Zion Williamson.

The one-of-a-kind generational talent had brought an incredible amount of hype during his time with Duke University, wowing audiences with his athleticism and playmaking. Now mere moments away from being the new young face of the NBA, Pelicans fans in the Big Easy are storming the ticket offices to watch him don the red and white jerseys. Anticipation is so great, that the spike in season tickets sales doubled in comparison to the franchise 2012 #1 overall pick, Anthony Davis.

Times-Picayune reporter Jeff Duncan highlighted that the Pelicans organization received over 2,000 new season ticket orders hours after the No. 1 pick was announced to New Orleans.

In the hours immediately after the Zion news and up until 1 a.m. Wednesday, the @PelicansNBA took orders for approximately 2,000 new season tickets, twice as many as they did after earning the No. 1 pick in 2012 (Anthony Davis). — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) May 15, 2019

The Pelicans’ ticket department looks to be pretty ecstatic about the news as well:

Things, however, aren’t set in stone just yet. While the idea of Zion, AD, and Jrue Holiday seems enticing, there’s a likelihood that the two elite athletes will not play together. In the case of the Pelicans choosing Williamson to be the franchise’s next cornerstone, this would be the cushion necessary to trading Anthony Davis away come draft day. Per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Davis’ stance of leaving the organization has not changed. With the Knicks and the Lakers having the 3rd and 4th overall pick, respectively, the arms race for AD could get really interesting.

Could acquiring the No. 1 pick provide cushion for New Orleans to move AD? NBA Insider @ShamsCharania with the latest on Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/rOI17keDs1 — Stadium (@Stadium) May 15, 2019

The Zion Effect: New Orleans Pelicans Season Ticket Sales Doubled Following Draft Lottery Announcement was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: