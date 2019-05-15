Quincy Jones Pays Tribute To Late Ex-Wife Peggy Lipton: “Love is Eternal”

Actress Peggy Lipton passed away last Saturday (May 11) due to complications from colon cancer at age 72. Known for her roles in The Mob Squad and Twin Peaks, Lipton was mourned and loved by many in the entertainment industry and beyond. That was further exemplified following a heartwarming tribute from ex-husband Quincy Jones and their two daughters, Rashida and Kidada.

“There is absolutely no combination of words that can express the sadness I feel after losing my beloved Peggy Lipton,” he wrote in the post he featured on social media. “Regardless of the paths that our lives took us on, I can say with the utmost certainty, that love is eternal. Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown me and my family.”

Kidada and Rashida Jones also delivered a note of tribute to their mother:

“Thank you for all the love and support over the past couple of days,” they wrote. “In lieu of flowers or gifts, you can make a donation to Seasons Hospice, the wonderful team who took such great care of our mom.”

“Your donation will be in support of all of their services including Camp Kangaroo, a bereavement camp for young children, and their Foundation, which helps grieving families in need by helping pay for groceries, funeral arrangements, bills, etc.”

Jones and Lipton were married for 16 years (1974-1990) while having their daughters Kidada (1974) and Rashida (1976) respectively. Their marriage was described in great detail on the 2018 Netflix documentary Quincy, which was co-directed by their daughter Rashida. The two would separate in 1988, eventually divorcing a couple of years later.

