Black Mirror is set to return next month (June 5), and the Netflix psychological thriller unveiled its full trailer for season five.

Following the critically-acclaimed fourth season and its experimental movie Bandersnatch, the Charlie Brooker-created franchise lets avid fans know they “should have seen it coming” in the tweet revealing the trailer Wednesday morning.

Is this a bad time? You seem distracted. — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) May 15, 2019

The latest season will feature “three new stories of the future,” and if we know anything about the series, it’s that technology can be a vice or even a weapon of mass destruction in the wrong hands. Within the trailer, there’s an Alexa/Siri-esque doll, virtual-reality, an actual Virtua Fighter reference, and tech-induced standoff with police. The cast is abundantly star-studded as before, as Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Topher Grace (with the hipster Jesus look in the end), Damson Idris (Snowfall) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II join the fray.

The dystopian anthology will focus on technologies impact on relationships, social and romantic, as well as the increasing effects on one’s mental health. The standalone episodes will be trimmed down to three, though it is certain the run times can last as long as a film spanning 90 minutes (i.e. HULU’s Into The Dark series).

Watch the trailer below, and be sure to catch up watching 2017’s season four and the interactive Bandersnatch film on Netflix.

You should've seen it coming. pic.twitter.com/E5bYvVJjik — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) May 15, 2019

Netflix Premieres the ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Trailer, Featuring Miley Cyrus & Anthony Mackie was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: