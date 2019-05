If you know a teen looking for a summer job before leaving for college, the non-profit Teen Works is hoping to help.

The program connects youth in Marion County with 10 community-based groups.

There are nearly 150 available positions starting June 17.

via http://www.wthr.com

For more information click here

http://www.insideindianabusiness.com/story/40474044/nonprofit-to-connect-teens-with-summer-jobs

