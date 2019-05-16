WOW: Lamar Odom Reveals He’s Had Sex With Over 2,000 Women + Regrets Cheating On Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom is releasing a new memoir and he’s revealing some shocking details about his addictions.

via People:

In his new memoir, Darkness to Light — exclusively excerpted in PEOPLE — the NBA champion writes, “I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember.”

“I am a sex addict,” writes Odom, who was married to Khloé Kardashian for four years before they split in 2013.

The 39-year-old reveals that he has had sex with more than 2,000 women. “There were too many strippers to count,” he writes. “It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”

Odom also reveals that he cheated on Kardashian throughout their marriage; she eventually discovered the infidelities.

“I was shocked and embarrassed,” he tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “I wanted to take it back, but you can’t. [I] wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”

