Black Woman Punches Racist At Sushi Restaurant

A man at a California demanded a table, made misogynistic remarks towards staff, insulted other customers, and then added racist remarks.
A now viral video shows a black woman confronting the man and then repeatedly hitting him before he was pushed out of the restaurant. The brawl went down on Mother’s Day.
According to Eater, it all started on Sunday afternoon when the staff of Aburi Premium AYCE Sushi told a gentleman that he would have to wait for a table at the Long Beach, Calif., restaurant. The man, who was clearly not interested in waiting, became argumentative, demanding a table.
“Where are the people? Where are they?,” he asked. Soon, the man spotted someone looking him in the eye and told the woman to “fucking look over there, bitch.”
“Yo, get the fuck out!” yelled another worker. The man then released a list of “fuck you” screams into the middle distance.
As the man’s female companion tried to usher him out of the restaurant’s door, the man began imitating a primate and making ape noises.
When the man ran into the restaurant and lunged at someone asking him to leave, a Black woman, lept into action and hit him five times. Applause and cheers ensued as the man was kicked out of the restaurant.
Celebs Who Hail from Cali
Celebs Who Hail from Cali
1. Niecy Nash: Palmdale, California1 of 30
2. Michael B. Jordan: Santa Ana, California2 of 30
3. Lance Gross: Oakland, California3 of 30
4. Paula Patton: Los Angeles, California4 of 30
5. Shemar Moore: Oakland, California5 of 30
6. Regina King: Los Angeles, California6 of 30
7. Dwayne Johnson: Hayward, California7 of 30
8. Meagan Good: Panorama City, Los Angeles, California8 of 30
9. Danny Glover: San Franciso, California9 of 30
10. Rashida Jones: Los Angeles, California10 of 30
11. Morris Chestnut: Cerritos, California11 of 30
12. Tyra Banks: Inglewood, California12 of 30
13. Tyrese: Watts, California13 of 30
14. Tamala Jones: Pasadena, California14 of 30
15. Anthony Anderson: Los Angeles, California15 of 30
16. Lauren London: Los Angeles, California16 of 30
17. Nick Cannon: San Diego, California17 of 30
18. Tracee Ellis, Chudney & Evan Ross: Los Angeles, California18 of 30
19. Snoop Dogg: Compton, California19 of 30
20. Cree Summer: Los Angeles, California20 of 30
21. Will.i.am: East Los Angeles, California21 of 30
22. Amber Riley: Los Angeles, California22 of 30
23. Ice Cube: Compton, California23 of 30
24. Terri J. Vaughn: San Francisco, California24 of 30
25. Rupaul: San Diego, California25 of 30
26. Jessica Alba: Pomona, California26 of 30
27. The Game: Compton, California27 of 30
28. Bresha Webb: Los Angeles, California28 of 30
29. Dr. Dre: Compton, California29 of 30
30. D.L. Hughley: Los Angeles30 of 30
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Black Woman Punches Racist At Sushi Restaurant was originally published on blackamericaweb.com