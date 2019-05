Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

The world’s most famous feline passed away this week at age 7.

Her owners made the announcement this morning. They say she had a urinary tract infection that became too tough for her to overcome. She died in the arms of her mom, Tabatha, on Tuesday, May 14.

Social media won’t be the same without her.

