Robert Pattinson Reportedly in Negotiations to Play Batman in Upcoming Matt Reeves Film

Ben Affleck left the DCEU fans wondering who would rock the cape and cowl as the Dark Knight after he decided he didn’t want to play the world’s greatest detective anymore. Variety is exclusively reporting the Robert Pattinson of Twilight fame is in negotiations to take on the role in the Matt Reeves-directed film The Batman.

The heartthrob who stole teenagers hearts as the sparkling vampire Edward Cullen will play a young Bruce Wayne in the film that was initially going to star Affleck, who also was handling directing and script duties. Reeves, who directed the two Planet of The Apes sequels, took over the project when Affleck walked away from the film in 2017 and reworked the script to focus on a younger version of the DC Comics superhero.

Warner Bros. is not rushing Reeves. He’s still putting the finishing touches on the script, as the studio hopes he can restore the feeling Christopher Nolan established with his films starring the caped crusader. While his performance as Batman was good, fans just couldn’t get on board with Ben Affleck as the character, and it didn’t help that Batman V. Superman and Justice League both stunk either.

Pattinson reportedly edged out Armie Hammer, Nicholas Hoult, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who were on supposedly on Reeves short list to take on the role. As you can imagine the announcement of Pattinson, who has had great run doing indie films playing Batman, generated a lot of reactions. For the most part they have been positive, with some negative takes here and there.

Robert Pattinson and Joaquin Phoenix two of the best actors working today have joined the DC universe pic.twitter.com/Z9hGLJ2KPU — AkiraSivana⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@ECNALHANID) May 17, 2019

Twilight was a long time ago. They cast Beetlejuice and Daredevil as Batman too & both ended up working out. I love this choice and I’m excited to see what he does with the role. Robert Pattinson is one of the most interesting actors working today. https://t.co/a8Ag6cUr7x — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) May 17, 2019

“Twilight star Robert Pattinson will be the next Batman” Me: pic.twitter.com/bMzKKVqpuP — ⚡️Joey ⚡️ (@Stowejoseph13) May 17, 2019

Reeves will produce the film alongside Dylan Clark, whom he worked with on Planet of The Apes. The Batman is slated to arrive in theaters June 25, 2021. There is no official start date for filming, but Variety reports the ball could start rolling in late 2019 or early 2020.

Robert Pattinson Reportedly in Negotiations to Play Batman in Upcoming Matt Reeves Film was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: