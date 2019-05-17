Kim and Kanye Name Their Baby Boy Psalm West! [PHOTO]

Now this is interesting! Kimye welcomed their fourth child into the world via surrogate not too long ago, and they finally chose a name for the baby boy… Psalm, yes like in the Bible! Maybe Kanye’s Sunday Service is getting to Ye’s head like my bro B Swift just said LOL Now I can deal with their other kids’ names, but I just don’t know if I can get with this one chile! Maybe it’ll grown on me! What do you think. Please let me know!

