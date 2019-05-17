What's Hot
HomeEntertainment

Kim and Kanye Name Their Baby Boy Psalm West! [PHOTO]

Leave a comment

View this post on Instagram

‪Psalm West ‬

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

Now this is interesting! Kimye welcomed their fourth child into the world via surrogate not too long ago, and they finally chose a name for the baby boy… Psalm, yes like in the Bible! Maybe Kanye’s Sunday Service is getting to Ye’s head like my bro B Swift just said LOL Now I can deal with their other kids’ names, but I just don’t know if I can get with this one chile! Maybe it’ll grown on me! What do you think. Please let me know!

IG: @danidonair

#YouMyGirlDaniD

Baby , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close