2019 BET Awards: Cardi B Leads With Seven Nominations, Nipsey Hussle Nominated Posthumously

The 2019 BET Awards are around the corner and the network announced their nominations early Friday morning. Cardi B, coming off a record-breaking 2018, lead the nominations with seven, with two for Video of the Year (“Money” and “Please Me” featuring Bruno Mars) and a nom for Album of the Year (Invasion of Privacy).
Drake will have five award nominations, including one for Video of the Year (“Nice For What”), Collaboration of the Year (“Sicko Mode” with Travis Scott), and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. Nipsey Hussle will also receive a posthumous nomination for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. Travis Scott, Beyoncé, and J. Cole follow with four nominations and 21 Savage and Childish Gambino having two.
Along with Invasion of Privacy, the additional nominees would include The Carters’ Everything Is Love, Meek Mill’s Championships, Ella Mai’s self-titled debut album, and Travis Scott’s Astroworld.
The 2019 BET Awards will emanate from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23 at 8pm.
Here’s a full list of the nominees below:
Video of the Year:
- 21 Savage featuring J. Cole – “A Lot”
- Cardi B – “Money”
- Cardi B and Bruno Mars -“Please Me”
- Childish Gambino -“This Is America”
- Drake – “Nice for What”
- The Carters – “Apeshit”
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:
- Beyoncé
- Ella Mai
- H.E.R.
- Solange
- SZA
- Teyana Taylor
Best male R&B/pop artist:
- Anderson .Paak
- Bruno Mars
- Childish Gambino
- Chris Brown
- John Legend
- Khalid
Best female hip-hop artist:
- Cardi B
- Kash Doll
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Remy Ma
Best male hip-hop artist:
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Meek Mill
- Nipsey Hussle
- Travis Scott
Best New Artist:
- Blueface
- City Girls
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Queen Naija
Best Group:
- Chloe x Halle
- City Girls
- Lil Baby and Gunna
- Migos
- The Carters
Best Collaboration:
- 21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”
- Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
- Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
- H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
- Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”
- Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste”
Album of the year:
- Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
- Ella Mai – Ella Mai
- Meek Mill – Championships
- The Carters – Everything Is Love
- Travis Scott – Astroworld
Viewers’ choice award:
- Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
- Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
- Drake, “In My Feelings”
- Ella Mai, “Trip”
- J. Cole, “Middle Child”
- Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award:
- Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”
- Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”; Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
- Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”
- Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”
Best actress:
- Issa Rae
- Regina Hall
- Regina King
- Taraji P. Henson
- Tiffany Haddish
- Viola Davis
Best actor:
- Anthony Anderson
- Chadwick Boseman
- Denzel Washington
- Mahershala Ali
- Michael B. Jordan
- Omari Hardwick
Best movie:
- “Blackkklansman”
- “Creed 2″
- “If Beale Street Could Talk”
- “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
- “The Hate U Give”
Youngstars award:
- Caleb McLaughlin
- Lyric Ross
- Marsai Martin
- Michael Rainey Jr.
- Miles Brown
Sportswoman of the year:
- Allyson Felix
- Candace Parker
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year:
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Stephen Curry
- Tiger Woods
BET HER award:
- Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”
- Ciara, “Level Up”
- H.E.R., “Hard Place”
- Janelle Monae, “PYNK”
- Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”
- Teyana Taylor, “Rose in Harlem”
Video Director of the Year:
- Benny Boom
- Colin Tilley
- Dave Meyers
- Hype Williams
- Karena Evans
Best International Act:
- AKA (South Africa)
- Aya Nakamura (France)
- Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Dave (U.K.)
- Dosseh (France)
- Giggs (U.K.)
- Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Best New International Act:
- Headie One (U.K.)
- Jok’Air (France)
- Nesly (France)
- Octavian (U.K.)
- Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
- Teni (Nigeria)
