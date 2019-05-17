2019 BET Awards: Cardi B Leads With Seven Nominations, Nipsey Hussle Nominated Posthumously

The 2019 BET Awards are around the corner and the network announced their nominations early Friday morning. Cardi B, coming off a record-breaking 2018, lead the nominations with seven, with two for Video of the Year (“Money” and “Please Me” featuring Bruno Mars) and a nom for Album of the Year (Invasion of Privacy).

Drake will have five award nominations, including one for Video of the Year (“Nice For What”), Collaboration of the Year (“Sicko Mode” with Travis Scott), and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. Nipsey Hussle will also receive a posthumous nomination for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. Travis Scott, Beyoncé, and J. Cole follow with four nominations and 21 Savage and Childish Gambino having two.

Along with Invasion of Privacy, the additional nominees would include The Carters’ Everything Is Love, Meek Mill’s Championships, Ella Mai’s self-titled debut album, and Travis Scott’s Astroworld.

The 2019 BET Awards will emanate from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23 at 8pm.

Here’s a full list of the nominees below:

Video of the Year:

21 Savage featuring J. Cole – “A Lot”

Cardi B – “Money”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars -“Please Me”

Childish Gambino -“This Is America”

Drake – “Nice for What”

The Carters – “Apeshit”

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist:

Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Best male R&B/pop artist:

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best female hip-hop artist:

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Best male hip-hop artist:

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

Best New Artist:

Blueface

City Girls

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Queen Naija

Best Group:

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby and Gunna

Migos

The Carters

Best Collaboration:

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste”

Album of the year:

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Meek Mill – Championships

The Carters – Everything Is Love

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Viewers’ choice award:

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

J. Cole, “Middle Child”

Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award:

Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”

Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”; Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”

Best actress:

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best actor:

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Best movie:

“Blackkklansman”

“Creed 2″

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Hate U Give”

Youngstars award:

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Sportswoman of the year:

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year:

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

BET HER award:

Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”

Ciara, “Level Up”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Janelle Monae, “PYNK”

Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor, “Rose in Harlem”

Video Director of the Year:

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans

Best International Act:

AKA (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (U.K.)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (U.K.)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act:

Headie One (U.K.)

Jok’Air (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (U.K.)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)

