It’s been just a mere few months since the passing of Nipsey Hussle, and the hip hop community is still experiencing aftershocks of the whole ordeal.

One person Nip was able to work with before his untimely demise was DJ Khaled, who along with John Legend managed to breath life the track, with a sharp pen and his one-of-a-kind voice. Check out the video for their song Higher down below, and share it with all your friends who were fans of the late emcee.

This Nipsey Hussle and John Legend Video From DJ Khaled Might Make Your Eyes Sweat was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: