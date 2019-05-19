Entertainment
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, Was Dropped Kicked In The Back By a Fan

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 71, Says he won’t press charges against the man who kicked him in the back on Saturday in South Africa

The man who drop-kicked Arnold Schwarzenegger in the back has been described as a ‘crazed fan’ who strategically planned his attack and has a history of pulling similar disruptive stunts.  Via Associated Press

