Indy’s Own Sheldon Day Offers Free Football Camp Sign Up Inside

Indy’s Own and San Francisco Offers Free Camp CLICK TO REGISTER

FREE Co-Ed football camp presented by Indy Youth Sports, featuring former Warren Central Warrior and current San Francisco 49er Sheldon Day, along with other current and retired NFL players from the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers!! Camp will be held in Warrior Stadium at Warren Central High School June 20-22, 2019 for students entering the 4th-6th grade during the 2019-2020 school year.

June 20th, 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM – “Empowerment Night”parents/guardians, please accompany your participant inside to sign waivers and pick up their goody bag.

June 21st, 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM – “College Life” participants will take a field trip with Sheldon Day to Notre Dame and spend all day living the life of a future student athlete in pursuit of a college degree.

June 22nd, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM – “Sports Camp” pariticpants will run drills, play games, compete against each other and have fun.

June 22nd, 12:00 AM-2:00 PM – “Unity Day” is open to the public and will take place in the “Home” parking lot at Warren High School near the football field. Activities include: bounce houses and obstacles, food trucks, booths with community information and resources.

Also On Hot 96.3: