Swift Pick Weekend Music Review

Ok Listen This weekend iTunes playlist were slapping due to a few major releases ..

1st Dj Khaled !!!! Ok Khaled is proven NO DJ can drop albums like him . 1st the feature line up is crazy : Cardi B, Jeezy, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Buju Banton, 21 Savage, Sza, Meek Mill” i can keep going . But every track is dope!!! MY Favorite ” Big Boy Rap” with Jeezy and Ross.. I might be biased cause I’m a Jeezy fan but that boy snapped and Ross talked that sh** 2nd Wish Wish Cardi B & 21 Savage stepped on a lot of necks with the slick talk and jabs being tossed. Higher w/ Nipsey & John Legend . THATS ALL I HAVE TO SAY. JUST US feat Sza samples Outkast SORRY MY JACKSON. Listen i can go on and on but I’m telling you now GO LISTEN TO IT

2nd MEGAN THEE STALLION

Listen i thought Big Ole Freak was nice and maybe BUT HER ALBUM FEVER is COLD… With help from Juicy J on a few productions she comes out swinging repine for the Raunchy Ladies … CASH $hi feat Da Baby is cold especially cause Da Baby is def a star right now . If you Aren’t familiar with the RUNNING UP FREESTYLE that megan broke the net with then don’t worry she has it on the album .. All I Can Say is Female Rappers better stay ready cause she’s not PLAYING and is def a force !!!!

3rd Itssss DOLPH .. Young Dolph

Dolph dropped a Single CRASHING OUT … Dolph Def not letting up on any pressure right now def check that out asap !!!!

Other Albums to Download

Tyler The Creator “IGOR”

Curren$y & Statik Selektah “Gran Turismo”

Jay Da youngin “Endless Pain”

Also On Hot 96.3: