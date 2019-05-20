Indianapolis Job Fair: May 22nd

ATTN: Job Seekers! 100s of Jobs are up for grabs at the Indianapolis Job Fair on May 22nd! Meet one-on-one with recruiters & hiring managers who are now hiring for immediate openings! Available positions range from entry level to management, in multiple industries. Get in before these positions fill up!

When you attend a JobNewsUSA.com Job Fair you will have the opportunity to:

• Build your professional network.

• Learn about upcoming job opportunities that haven’t been advertised yet.

• Possibly walk away with a job! Some employers offer on-the-spot interviews and job offers.

Pre-register now to attend! We’ll send you a reminder email one day prior to the hiring event.

Tips for Job Fair Success:

• Prepare your elevator speech.

• Dress professionally, as if attending a job interview.

• Display an engaging & motivated attitude to make a positive impression.

• Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event.

Parking and Admission are FREE!

originally posted by Fox 59 community calendar

