Indianapolis Job Fair: May 22nd

ATTN: Job Seekers! 100s of Jobs are up for grabs at the Indianapolis Job Fair on May 22nd! Meet one-on-one with recruiters & hiring managers who are now hiring for immediate openings! Available positions range from entry level to management, in multiple industries. Get in before these positions fill up!
When you attend a JobNewsUSA.com Job Fair you will have the opportunity to:
• Build your professional network.
• Learn about upcoming job opportunities that haven’t been advertised yet.
• Possibly walk away with a job! Some employers offer on-the-spot interviews and job offers.
Pre-register now to attend! We’ll send you a reminder email one day prior to the hiring event.
Tips for Job Fair Success:
• Prepare your elevator speech.
• Dress professionally, as if attending a job interview.
• Display an engaging & motivated attitude to make a positive impression.
• Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event.
Parking and Admission are FREE!
originally posted by Fox 59 community calendar