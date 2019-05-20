NIPSEY HUSSLE: WARRANT OUT FOR BABY MAMA….

Nipsey Hussle‘s baby mama is a wanted woman — with a lengthy criminal record — after she recently skipped out on a court appearance in a DUI case.

Tanisha Foster was busted for DUI in Los Angeles a couple years back. She pled no contest to one of the charges and was sentenced to 3 years probation. Foster missed a court date for the case on May 15 — her probation was revoked — and a bench warrant was issued.

The DUI arrest isn’t the only thing on Foster’s record … in 2007 she was busted for vandalism, annoying phone calls and disturbing the peace. Those charges were eventually dismissed after she completed her probation. In 2006, she was arrested for resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.

The arrest warrant comes in the middle of a nasty back and forth with Tanisha and Nipsey’s brother and sister. Nipsey’s siblings are asking for custody of his 10-year-old daughter, Emani, claiming Tanisha isn’t a stable parent.

Both sides were in court for an emotional hearing Tuesday. Tanisha broke down in tearssaying it had been months since she spent time with Emani. A judge cleared the courtroom and gave the two 20 minutes together.

A judge has yet to rule on the custody of Emani.

