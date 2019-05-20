Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hershey’s Redesigns Chocolate Bars For First Time In 125 Years

Citing Rising Cost Of Ingredients, Hershey's Raises Prices 8 Percent

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Hershey’s is, hands down, the most classic chocolate bar on the market, and for the first time in 125 years, the Pennsylvania-based company is redesigning the look. It will still consist of the classic rectangles for sharing, but now with emoji imprints.

Take a look:

“In today’s text savvy world, many conversations start (and end) with an emoji,” Hershey’s Senior Brand Manager Kriston Ohm told People. “We worked directly with people using emojis the most—parents and kid—to determine which ones made it onto our iconic chocolate bar. It turned out that both generations favored the same 25 emojis. We choose to feature each one of these popular emojis and change our iconic pips for the first time in 125 years.”

The new Hersey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar, which debuts this summer, will feature 25 different emojis.

was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

