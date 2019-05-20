The last time Kiotti talked to DaBaby, “Suge” hadn’t amassed over 40 million views on YouTube and the biggest single of his career to date was “Walker Texas Ranger.” The North Carolina rapper told the “H-Town For Real” leader that “God don’t close no doors,” in regards to success. Less than two full months later, DaBaby came back to the H, dripping in jewelry and armed with a big smile.

“I’m going baby, man!” he exclaimed in his thick drawl. The two chatted about DaBaby’s Baby On Baby tour, how he managed to drop $250,000 at Johnny Dang’s jewelry store, the advice he’d give to younger artists who thought he had blown up over night and more. Plus, Kiotti TRIED to get him to reveal what music video was next but sure enough we have our answer in “Pony”!

Watch the interview with Kiotti up top or on YouTube and peep the “Pony” video down below.

DaBaby Explains How He Dropped $250K w/ TV Johnny, Drops "Pony" Video [EXCLUSIVE]

