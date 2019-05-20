Lamar and these wild revelations in his new memoir are getting more and more out of control.

via: PageSix

It may not be the weirdest thing Lamar Odom has ever done, but in 2004, the NBA champ wore a prosthetic penis to pass a drug test for the upcoming Olympics in Athens.

Odom, 39, makes the revelation in his new memoir, “Darkness to Light,” according to People magazine.

“There was no way I was going to pass,” the former husband of Khloe Kardashian writes of the requisite drug test.

“I had been smoking weed every day that summer. Panic set in.”

Some online research on how to beat a drug test led him to order “a giant, rubber, black c— to arrive the next day,” he wrote.

At test time, he asked his trainer to donate a clean urine sample, filled the prosthetic, and used it to fake-pee into a cup as a NBA security official watched, he admitted.

WTF: Lamar Odom Admits Using A Fake Penis To Pass Olympic Drug Test was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com