Anyone’s iPhone Been Acting Funny?

and BOOM!

Apple gives us a closer look at their newest phone.

“What are the highlights? Apple’s complete redesign of the rear cameras is what stands out. Whether the new specifications justify the monstrous new camera bulge remains to be seen, but Apple has fallen behind its rivals in the photography stakes, so this substance-over-style approach could pay off if the leap in quality is big enough.

Concept Creator has also highlighted Apple’s change to the iPhone 11 mute switch. This year it will drop the popular horizon mechanism used since the iPhone’s inception, to the polarising vertical slider used on iPads which has a much smaller area for your finger to push. I can understand Apple unifying its design language, but I’d have moved iPads to the iPhone switch, not the other way round.” – Forbes

Yes, I’m #TeamiPhone BUT the best model was the iPhone 5

I won’t be making this purchase

