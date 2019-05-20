Brit Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals

FINALLY NEW MUSIC!!

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

Rihanna is finally spilling the tea when it comes to her new album.

It’s Reggae!!!

Check out her most recent interview with  Jeremy Harris from NY Times Style Magazine

“JH: Is it true you are doing a reggae album?

RF: Yeah.

JH: You are? O.K., are you collaborating with Lady Gaga?

RF: No.

JH: Oh, they think you’re doing a collaboration with Lady Gaga.

RF: Maybe because she followed me on Instagram. It’s not in the books right now, but I’m not against it.

JH: Are you going to collaborate with Drake again?

RF: Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening. Not on this album, that’s for sure.

JH: What is the album called?

RF: Uh, I don’t know yet.

JH: If you don’t know yet, then you probably don’t know when it’s coming out?

RF: I don’t.”

Well Navy, we still have some time to wait out BUT this is better than no news right?

