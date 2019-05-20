Travis Scott to Donate Merch Sales to Planned Parenthood

The recent push for anti-abortion state laws in the country has led to celebrities speaking out, and Travis Scott became the latest name following a concert in Alabama.

Performing during the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama last Friday, the Astroworld artist told the audience he plans to donate the profits from his merchandise sales to Planned Parenthood.

“I wanna donate my net profits from my merch today to Planned Parenthood,” Scott before performing “Love Galore” on his set. “We feel for those in Alabama. I love you all,” he added. “I just want everyone to know that love is the strongest thing that we can have…So to anyone out there; man, woman. I wanna dedicate this song to you.”

While he didn’t explicitly call out Alabama’s HB 314 law, which outlaws any doctor from performing abortion procedures within state lines, Scott made it a point that the entertainment industry is willing to take a stand against this heinous war against women.

Travis Scott says he’s donating all his merch sale money form his show last night all to Planned Parenthood. He also talks about Alabama. respect @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/qXzvG3DeUK — ‎ً (@ripscrew_) May 18, 2019

Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kacey Musgraves, Offset, and Janelle Monae have also spoken out against Alabama’s anti-abortion law.

“Take a look,” she wrote in her post caption. “These are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America. Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!!”

