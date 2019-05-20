HUH?: Jay-Z & Timbaland Sued by Man 20 Years After Sampling a Song

When it comes to rap icon Jay-Z, circumventing through legal issues come a dime-a-dozen. Then there are some issues that are bewildering, as he and Timbaland are being sued by an 81-year-old man for copyright infringement.

The man in question, soul singer Ernie Hines, is also including Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Roc-a-Fella Records in the suit, claiming that Hov unlawfully used his 1969 song “Help Me Put Out the Flame (In My Heart)” for his In My Lifetime…Vol. 2 track “Paper Chase” without paying him. According to TMZ, Hines is a senior citizen that doesn’t listen to rap music and only caught wind of the song in 2018.

Along with the Vol. 2 song—which was produced by Timbaland—”Help Me” was also used in an unauthorized manner for Ginuwine’s second album 100% Ginuwine, also handled by Timbaland. The Tidal credits also suggest that the song was used for “Paper Chase,” hence why Timbaland was included in the suit. Hines claims that since the song has been played on multiple streaming platforms for years and is seeking in excess of $2 million.

Jay-Z has been caught up in legal troubles earlier in the year when he won a court battle against the American Arbitration Association for a more diverse panel.

