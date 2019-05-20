Happy Monday: Man Tries To Climb Eiffel Tower While Arnold Schwarzenegger Survives Weekend Attack

The weekend is definitely a time to let your hair down and enjoy time off from work. But clearly, some people have way too much free time on their hands to the point that maybe they should’ve stayed busy at the office.

Some bizarre happenings went down over the weekend starting with Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s visit to South Africa. The 71-year-old actor, politician and former body builder was in Sandton on Saturday for the Arnold Classic Africa fitness event. Arnold was in the middle of Snapchatting a jump rope competition when out of nowhere, an unknown man came up behind him and drop-kicked him in the back.

On first look, the situation was quite scary. Check it out…

Apparently in South Africa they believe the Terminator is real! Arnold Schwarzenegger got DROP KICKED! pic.twitter.com/QJaUNG0wVl — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) May 18, 2019

Despite how bad things looked, however, Schwarzenegger actually wasn’t harmed after the incident. In fact, another angle of the kick proves that Arnold barely fell over when he was kicked in the back.

Guess the assailant forgot he was messing with The Terminator.

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way… block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Like whaaaa.

Arnold even passed off the attack as “I thought I was just jostled by the crowd.” In a tweet he expanded:

“Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.”

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Like, this man is literally a robot.

According to CBS Los Angeles, Arnold doesn’t plan on pressing charges against the man who attacked him. It’s possible their kick hurt them more than it hurt Arnold.

Anyway, things got more bizarre as the weekend came to a close and Monday came around. According to KTLA 5, the Eiffel Tower started being evacuated in the afternoon after a man started climbing up the side of the Paris landmark.

“The Eiffel Tower has been closed and is in the process of being evacuated because a person is scaling it,” a spokeswoman for the building said.

Firefighters were on the scene at the time of the evacuation and they established contact with the man scaling the building, according to a spokesman for the fire brigade. Pictures and video started circulating online covering the bizarre stunt.

Rescuers try to talk down Eiffel Tower climber https://t.co/nenoqPjOea pic.twitter.com/foKJzYpf0s — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 20, 2019

The #EiffelTower 🇫🇷 has been closed after a man was seen climbing the landmark. A police spokeswoman said a team of firefighters, including a climbing specialist, is on the scene and in touch with the intruder. Watch more videos here: https://t.co/hhDQuQ1top pic.twitter.com/UiMNT5JwRU — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 20, 2019

We literally have all the questions.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time someone’s tried to scale the Paris landmark either. According to CNN, three people were spotted climbing the building in 2015. About seven million people visit the Eiffel Tower every year and it celebrated its 130th anniversary last week.

Maybe this was an anniversary tribute for an extreme sportsman? There’s no word on the reason behind the stunt, but the guy has a lot of explaining to do when he makes his landing.

Until the next bizarre happenings.

Happy Monday: Man Tries To Climb Eiffel Tower While Arnold Schwarzenegger Survives Weekend Attack was originally published on globalgrind.com

