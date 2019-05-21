Lil Nas X: Country Music Wants Their Jeans Back!

Since dropping his mega hit “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X has been making a lot of noise on Hip Hop & Country charts alike. Although not everyone agrees that his rendition of the song, first made popular by country star Billy Ray Cyrus, is actually a country song. As if that wasn’t enough to rattle country fans boots, Lil Nas X has teamed up with Wrangler for a special edition pair of jeans.

Country fans are BIG MAD!

He partnered with the popular denim brand for a capsule collection and the looks are showing love to #OldTownRoad. But country music fans are drawing the line on Lil Nas X being the face of the brand, which apparently they feel is exclusive to country music. “Yeah but wrangler has for hundreds of years been a cowboy/country gold type of jean! Why would you try to make it about rap music just because the rap music is trying to be country? I agree such a step down for wrangler!” one fan wrote under a post.

