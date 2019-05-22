Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Fatboy SSE Arrested For Drug Possession & Outstanding Bench Warrants

Leave a comment
Tidal X Lil Skies "Shelby" Album Release Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Fatboy SSE is behind bars Wednesday after police in New Jersey busted him for marijuana and outstanding warrants.

Cops pulled the social media star over Monday night for traffic violation. When they ran his license, they discovered it was suspended. The viral star also had outstanding bench warrants which prompted the search of his car, that’s when cops said they found the weed.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Fatboy, real name Tyriq Kimbrough, is facing drug possession and bail jumping for the 2 bench warrants. Cops also slapped him with tickets for his traffic violation and driving on the suspended license.

His management posted a message on his IG page about the arrest, saying “If you have not been able to reach him this is why.”

Fatboy SSE remains in jail at this time.

Kimbella Shares Juelz Santana Jailhouse Pics

3 photos Launch gallery

Kimbella Shares Juelz Santana Jailhouse Pics

Continue reading Kimbella Shares Juelz Santana Jailhouse Pics

Kimbella Shares Juelz Santana Jailhouse Pics

[caption id="attachment_807856" align="alignnone" width="749"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Juelz Santana is currently serving a 2-year (27 months) bid for gun charges. But from new photos from the inside it looks like the Dipset rapper is holding it down and keeping his head high. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! The rapper’s wife and reality star Kimbella  Vanderhee shared jailhouse flicks of Juelz (he also shared one on his IG account). To make the cipher complete, he is seen rocking Timberlands. “There’s NOT a day or night that goes by that I do not miss my husband! This challenge has been SO challenging for me, for my kids, for the family!,” reads part of one of her captions. “I know everything happens for a reason and I’m letting GOD do his work and lead the way. I travel to Virginia every other week with my children to see my husband so they can spend quality time with their father, it feels so good to spend those hours with him during our visits, It’s not easy but I know that is what I’m supposed to do!” See Also: Juelz Santana Begins 2-Year Jail Sentence Born LaRon James, Juelz is incarcerated at the Petersburg Medium Federal Corrections Institution in Hopewell, VA. Check the flicks below. — Photo: Getty

Fatboy SSE Arrested For Drug Possession & Outstanding Bench Warrants was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close