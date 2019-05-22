Fatboy SSE Arrested For Drug Possession & Outstanding Bench Warrants

Fatboy SSE is behind bars Wednesday after police in New Jersey busted him for marijuana and outstanding warrants.

Cops pulled the social media star over Monday night for traffic violation. When they ran his license, they discovered it was suspended. The viral star also had outstanding bench warrants which prompted the search of his car, that’s when cops said they found the weed.

Fatboy, real name Tyriq Kimbrough, is facing drug possession and bail jumping for the 2 bench warrants. Cops also slapped him with tickets for his traffic violation and driving on the suspended license.

His management posted a message on his IG page about the arrest, saying “If you have not been able to reach him this is why.”

Fatboy SSE remains in jail at this time.

