Deep: Big Sean Addresses Nipsey Hussle’s Killer in Instagram TV Video

The world is still trying to comprehend why we lost Nipsey Hussle in such a tragic and senseless manner. Big Sean, who has been very vocal on social media as of late, is here to offer a bit of clarity on the situation. He spoke on the rapper’s passing and got a bit personal with his 11 million Instagram followers by sharing some thoughts he’s had since Hussle’s death.

The Detroit spitter spoke directly to the late rapper’s killer Eric Holder without even mentioning his name through his Instagram TV channel. He opened up his thoughtful message by stating:

“This has been something that’s been on my mind since Nipsey’s funeral. Well actually, since he died. What I wanted to say was, to the person who murdered Nipsey and people like that…you’re making a permanent solution to a temporary problem.”

He then took things even further and deeper.

“You know what I wanted to say was to the person who murdered Nipsey and to people like that who take somebody’s life out of impulse or for revenge or whatever the case may be—you’re making a permanent solution to a temporary problem,” Sean said. “Obviously that’s not how you solve problems. I don’t know if we know the value of a life for real, because when you take somebody’s life, dog—you’re setting back their family. You’re setting the whole lineage back—generations. What I mean by that is, I know for a fact my grandma was working for my mom and for me and my brother. I don’t even have kids—I’m definitely already working for my kids and my kids’ kids. When you take somebody’s life, you’re setting all that back. And for what? For something that could have been communicated better?”

That’s not all, Sean then shifted his attention to Black men and their issues properly communicating their feelings hence the reasoning for them resorting to violent means.

“It takes a lot of effort. I’ve noticed that men, and in Black men, we’re taught to communicate certain ways,” he continued. We’re taught to be tough, we’re taught to stand tough and get your revenge and retaliate through violence and all that type of shit. But you know, we’re going to keep losing kings!”

As for Hussle’s killer, he was officially indicted by a Los Angeles Grand Jury for fatally shooting Hussle in front of his Marathon Clothing store and injuring two others on Tuesday (May 21). He pleaded not guilty and if convicted faces life in prison, Holder is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on June 18.

