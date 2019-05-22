Giannis Antetokoumnpo’s Rep Rips Drake for Sideline Antics in Game 4

The Toronto Raptors were able to win Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to tie the series up at 2-2 on Tuesday night. With a pivotal Game 5 on the horizon, the only thing people seem to be talking about following Game 4 isn’t necessarily what happened on the floor, but Drake’s antics on the sidelines.

Drake’s propensity for being extra didn’t begin in Game 4, it didn’t begin this series, and it didn’t begin this year. We’ve seen him on the sidelines dapping up players, taunting opponents and, really, just being Drake for years. However, Drake going out of his way to give Raptors head coach Nick Nurse a shoulder rub and taunt Giannis Antetokoumnpo after a badly missed free throw had many questioning whether he’s gone too far.

Among those is Georgios Dimitropoulos, the senior director for Octagon Basketball Europe who also reps Antetokoumnpo. Following last night’s game, Dimitropoulos sent out a since-deleted subtweet aimed at Drake.

“Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer,” said Dimitropoulos in the tweet.” Security&him both allow it. Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before…”

Drake stays clowning Giannis at the free throw line 💀 pic.twitter.com/W4iiGg7nMi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2019

The series moves back to Milwaukee on Thursday night, but with Toronto’s win, we’re guaranteed at least one more game of Drake on the sideline this season. This year, we’ve already seen him get into it with Joel Embiid, mimicking an airplane celebration that the 76ers star did during a big win in Philly.

For the most part, it’s all fun in games for the Raptors Global Embassador, but there are times where he crosses the line in becoming the entertainment, taking attention away from the game.

